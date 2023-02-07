Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued after Turkey earthquake Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued after Turkey earthquake Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued after Turkey earthquake

MET Service utilising technology to strengthen forecasting

32 killed in 30 fatal crashes says RSU

UPDATE: Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors

NBA: Clippers beat Nets 124-116 despite 47 points from Thomas

Man believed to be of unsound mind fatally shot by cops

15-y-o ‘Don-Don’ goes missing again

Justice Ministry aims for paperless court system

Man on West Kingston’s wanted list turns in self to cops

Dr Elaine McCarthy elected chairman of Ja Umbrella Groups of Churches

Tuesday Feb 07

22?C
Loop Sports

8 minutes ago

Chelsea’s Pedro, left, and Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu vie for the ball during an English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said in a Twitter post Tuesday.

The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. A club spokesman on Monday told Turkish media that Atsu was thought to be in a building that was brought down by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that struck southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria and has killed more than 5,000 people.

Atsu’s whereabouts and condition were unconfirmed overnight until the Ghana FA posted an update on its official Twitter site on Tuesday saying: “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued.”

Atsu was receiving treatment but the GFA didn’t give details of any injuries.

The 31-year-old Atsu joined Hatayspor, which is based in the southern city of Antakya, last year.

The quake hit early Monday and was centered in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras. It was felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt. Multiple aftershocks caused more destruction.

More than 6,000 buildings collapsed in Turkey alone and rescuers are racing to find survivors in freezing temperatures. Officials say as many as 1,500 buildings were destroyed in the Hatay province, just southwest of the earthquake’s epicenter and where the Hatayspor club is based.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

See also

February 6, 2023 04:42 PM

Sport

February 4, 2023 06:11 PM

Sport

February 4, 2023 04:03 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued after Turkey earthquake

Jamaica News

MET Service utilising technology to strengthen forecasting

Jamaica News

32 killed in 30 fatal crashes says RSU

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols