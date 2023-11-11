Former ‘Clans’ accused fatally shot by police during operation  Loop Jamaica

A man who was freed of being a member of the One faction faction of the Clansman gang, was on Saturday fatally shot by the police during an alleged confrontation in Wynter’s Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The deceased is Khalifa Williams, otherwise called ‘Barber’.

Preliminary reports are that sometime after 3 pm, the police were on an operation in Wynyer’s Pen when they were allegedly fired upon by Williams.

Law enforcers took evasive action and returned fire, hitting Williams.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), which has launched a subsequent probe.

In March of this year, Williams was freed of being a member of a criminal organisation, after Chief Justice Bryan Sykes found that the prosecution had presented insufficient evidence to convict him of the offence.

One of the gangsters-turned-state witnesses had described Williams as a top shooter of the gang.

But Williams, who, in his unsworn statement from the dock at the trial, told the court that he did not know who Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, the now convicted leader of the One Don breakaway faction of the Clansman gang, was before the case began.

Williams said he first met Bryan in 2019 during a court appearance.

He added that he only knew four of the defendants because they were from the same community.

Williams was accused of murdering a man at a tyre shop along the Spanish Town bypass road in St Catherine on November 2, 2017, but he had long contended he was not involved in any such activity.

Sykes, on previous occasions, pointed out that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence to implicate Williams in that crime.

Information in court records substantiated Williams’ claim that he had been in police custody at Horizon Remand Centre since January 16, 2017, hence he could not have been involved in the November 2017 murder.

The former accused is the second person freed of being a member of the Spanish Town-based gang to be killed in a shootout with the police.

Damaine Elleston, a 27-year-old welder and livestock farmer, was fatally shot during a shootout between gunmen and law enforcers in a section of the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine on September 13, 2023.

Elleston was among four of the then 33 accused at the One Don faction of the Clansman gang trial who were freed in May 2022 after the prosecutors conceded that they had insufficient evidence to prove that those accused had committed the crimes that they were charged with.

He was freed of being part of a criminal organisation, along with Rushane Williams, Owen Ormsby and Rivaldo Hylton.

They were also freed of charges of conspiracy to commit murder and arson, among other offences.

On August 10, 2022, Andre Smith, the only defendant in the gang trial on bail, was shot and killed by gunmen travelling on a motorcycle on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew.

At the end of the high-profile gang trial, only 15 of the gangsters were convicted of crimes linked to the criminal organisation and were all subsequently sentenced in October of this year.