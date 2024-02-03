Former Court of Appeal President Dennis Morrison has died Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has lost a giant of the legal profession in Justice Dennis Morrison, former President of the Court of Appeal, who died on Saturday.

Morrison was 73 years old.

The legal luminary was called to the Bar in 1975. He was appointed to the Court of Appeal in 2008, becoming president in January, 2016.

After a stellar legal career, he retired in 2020.

He also served as a judge of the Court of Appeal of Belize (2004 to 2015), and acted as a judge of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal (January 2015). Additionally, Morrison served as a judge of the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands from 2015.

His legal skills were highly sought after around the Caribbean, as he also served as a Commissioner of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission, which, among other things, appoints judges to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

Morrison had been continuously involved in the teaching programme at the Norman Manley Law School since 1977, and was Chairman of the Council of Legal Education from 1998-2005.

In 2009, he rejoined the General Legal Council as the nominee of the Chief Justice, having previously served as a nominee of the Jamaican Bar Association up to the time of his retirement from private practice in 2008.

Morrison is survived by his wife Janet, an attorney, and their children.

Reacting to the news of his death, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Morrison made a significant contribution to Jamaica’s judiciary.

“My heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones. May his legacy of legal excellence and commitment to justice endure in our memories,” Holness said on X, formerly Twitter.

Also on X, Opposition Leader Mark Golding said:

“Dennis was a giant of Jamaica’s legal profession, initially as an intellectually powerful and most eloquent advocate, and then as an erudite judge whose contribution to jurisprudence was internationally acclaimed.”

“I don’t think there is any lawyer more loved by his peers in Jamaica, than Dennis,” Golding added.