Former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent shares racist letter she received

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The 37-year-old, who became the first Black woman to play for England’s cricket team in 2001, shared a picture of the letter on Twitter Wednesday, during a week when the sport’s issues with racism have been laid bare.

Rainford-Brent captioned her tweet: “Interesting… Born in south London but apparently I was found naked in Africa as a primitive. Had some letters in my time but this one up there!”

The letter contained a number of racist and sexist slurs and referred multiple times to “White culture.”

It comes after former cricket player Azeem Rafiq gave testimony describing a pattern of racist and discriminatory behavior within English cricket, speaking to UK lawmakers on Tuesday.

