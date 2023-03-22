Former Germany midfielder Mesut ?zil retires at 34 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Former Germany midfielder Mesut ?zil retires at 34 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Portugal back with Mart?nez as coach, Ronaldo in the squad

Former Germany midfielder Mesut ?zil retires at 34

How to safeguard your pets from getting poisoned

95% of public sector workers accept Gov’t wage offer

Plans in place to respond to a major earthquake

NBA: Tatum scores 36 as Celtics beat Sabonis, Kings 132-109

Charge electronic devices on hard surfaces to prevent unintended fires

Messi mania in Argentina as football star mobbed at restaurant

Advocates Network wants findings of farmwork probe disclosed

8 must-haves for this free, family-friendly Earth Hour concert

Wednesday Mar 22

25?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

In this Sept. 7, 2012, file photo, Germany’s man of the match Mesut Oezil celebrates after scoring during the Brazil World Cup 2014 Group C qualifying match against Faroe Islands in Hannover, Germany. ?zil, who won the World Cup in 2014, retired from football Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the age of 34. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

ISTANBUL (AP) — Former Germany midfielder Mesut ?zil, who won the World Cup in 2014, retired from football Wednesday at the age of 34.

?zil said injuries played a role in his decision.

“I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity,” ?zil wrote on social media. “But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.”

His immediate retirement brings an early end to his season with Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, where he made only seven appearances for the team.

?zil won the Spanish league title with Real Madrid in 2012 and the FA Cup four times with Arsenal. His international career ended abruptly in 2018 when he quit the Germany squad citing “racism and disrespect.”

That followed anti-Turkish comments from German politicians and abuse from some fans toward ?zil, who has Turkish heritage, amid criticism of his decision to pose for a picture with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup.

?zil started his career in Germany with hometown club Schalke before a good spell at Werder Bremen earned him a spot on the German national team. Standout performances for Germany at the 2010 World Cup were followed by a move to Madrid. He then had an eight-year stint with Arsenal.

?zil moved Turkish club Fenerbahce in 2021 after his relationship with Arsenal broke down. He was left out of the Arsenal squad for months before his departure following a rift with manager Mikel Arteta. The club also distanced itself from ?zil for posting his support for Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China, comments which led to an Arsenal game being pulled from Chinese television.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

January 12, 2021 12:18 PM

Sport

December 20, 2019 06:16 PM

Sport

September 5, 2018 04:08 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Portugal back with Mart?nez as coach, Ronaldo in the squad

Sport

Former Germany midfielder Mesut ?zil retires at 34

Lifestyle

How to safeguard your pets from getting poisoned

More From

Jamaica News

Missing bearer found dead in gully

See also

The police were called to the scene of a crime off Spanish Town Road in St Andrew on Tuesday after a man’s body was found in a gully.
The man, who has since been identified as Kemar Forbes, 26, was

Jamaica News

Some MPs walk out after Clarke refers to Golding as ‘Massa Mark’

The characterisation of Opposition Leader Mark Golding as “Massa Mark” by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke led to a clash of words in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, followed by a walkout

Jamaica News

Deadly altercation: Wounded man allegedly shoots, kills opponent

A man who was reportedly chopped by another man allegedly shot that man to death in Montego Bay, St James, on Sunday.
The incident took place at Queen’s Drive, Barnett Street. The deceased ha

Business

Island Grill’s Thalia Lyn steps down as CEO

Hands over leadership to finance expert Tania Waldron-Gooden

Jamaica News

BIZARRE: Criminals shake hands of victims after Portmore robbery

Police have launched a search for a group of criminals who staged a robbery at a bar in Portmore and stole an undetermined sum of money.
The robbery is one of several to rock section

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to open season in Botswana

Multiple Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will seek a strong start to her season when she races at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, this year’s second World Athletics Continental Tour

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols