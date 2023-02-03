Former Governor General His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton Demits Office

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 3, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Former Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir. S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LLD demitted office on Tuesday after seven years.

He made way for Her Excellency Marcella Liburd who is now the fifth Governor-General and the first woman to occupy the post.

During an address to the nation, Sir Tapley Seaton thanked all those who assisted him with carrying out his duties over the years.

“I take this opportunity to express sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have assisted me in the discharge of my duties: these include my Administrative Staff, Gardeners, and other Support Staff at the Government House who have served diligently enabling me to perform my duties.”

He described his experience in office as fulfilling and used the opportunity to thank his family, medical professionals, and security staff.

“This has been a fulfilling experience coming as it does after having served for fifteen (15) years as the first (1st) Attorney General of Independent Saint Christopher and Nevis. I am also grateful to the persons who have assisted me in this journey including my Family, Medical Professionals, and the Security Services and all who have been very supportive of my efforts to build on the structure of Government House and its surroundings to ensure access to the People’s House and to facilitate all activities of the Office of the Governor-General.”

Sir. Tapley Seaton concluded by extending best wishes to everyone including his successor for the future.

He was appointed Governor-General by Queen Elizabeth II on the advice of then Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris on September 1, 2015.

NewsAmericasNow.com