Former JDF boss Rocky Meade appointed Cabinet Secretary Loop Jamaica

Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, the former Chief of Defence Staff of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), has been appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Public Service, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) announced Tuesday.

He will take office on October 1, succeeding Ambassador Douglas Saunders. OPM said Saunders has held the post since June 2008.

“Meade’s years of experience in government will be an asset to the public service and a crucial part of our continued thrust towards efficiency and service excellence,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in the release.

The prime minister also thanked the outgoing cabinet secretary for his “decades of committed service to the Jamaican people”, pointing out that he demonstrated integrity, accountability and commitment to the Government of the day and the people of Jamaica.

In the meantime, the former heard of the JDF is optimistic about his new role.

“I am humbled and honoured to be considered for this critical role. I pledge to further the positive evolution of the public service for the benefit of the wider society,” Meade is quoted in the release.

He also thanked the outgoing cabinet secretary for his guidance and support as he moves into the new position.