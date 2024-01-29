Former JLP Guy’s Hill councillor to run as independent in local polls Loop Jamaica

Leroy Dunn, who was elected as a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for the Guy’s Hill Division in North East St Catherine in the 2016 Local Government Elections, has decided to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming local elections.

This was after Dunn was formally replaced by Joseph Johnson to represent the party in the division weeks ahead of the polls which are scheduled to be held by February 28, 2024.

Johnson is to face off with the PNP’s Winston Chambers and Dunn for the division.

Dunn, according to media reports, has not received a formal response to his resignation letter as a member of the JLP and Chairman for the Guy’s Hill Division.

But, reportedly based on feedback from delegates, he decided to throw his hat into the ring for the division as an independent candidate.

Reports emerged in 2022 that Dunn could possibly be replaced in the Guy’s Hill Division due to issues with North East St Catherine Member of Parliament (MP), Kerensia Morrison, but he remained a JLP councillor in the St Catherine Municipal Corporation (SCMC).

North East St Catherine includes three municipal divisions: Guy’s Hill, Troja and Mount Industry.

The JLP is traditionally strong in Guy’s Hill, while the PNP is usually dominant in Troja, and competitive in Mount Industry, with the latter division being a rural one with farming at its base.

At the end of the 2016 Local Government Elections, the JLP took the Guy’s Hill and Troja divisions through Dunn and William Cytall, respectively. The PNP’s Rogae Kirlew held on to the Mount Industry Division.

However, both Dunn and Cytall had issues with Morrison, dating back to when she first won the North East St Catherine seat in the 2020 elections.

Due to the irreconcilable differences with Morrison, Cytall crossed the floor and joined the ranks of the PNP during a March 2022 sitting of the SCMC.

Amid such issues at the local level, the seat typically votes JLP in Parliamentary elections.

Of the 15 contested elections in the constituency, electors have voted for the JLP 11 times to the PNP’s four victories.