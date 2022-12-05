Former JLP MP Russell Hammond has died Loop Jamaica

Former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, Russell Hammond, has died.

Hammond, who had reportedly been ailing for some time, passed away on Friday night at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

He was elected MP for Westmoreland Central in 1983 when the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) boycotted the general elections that year. He served until 1989 when the PNP returned to power under the leadership of Michael Manley.

In a bid to return to representational politics, Hammond became a founding member of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) alongside Bruce Golding. However, he and all those who contested the 1997 General Elections on the NDM ticket lost.

Golding would later return to the JLP, and led the party to victory in the 2007 General Elections.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at Hammond’s passing. The prime minister said Hammond played a significant role in laying the foundation for the JLP’s recent success in the western parishes of Westmoreland and Hanover, by being a very active member of the party’s area council.

Hammond was well-known in the Westmoreland business community where he operated a successful pastry business.