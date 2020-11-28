Immediate Past President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Owen Speid, is suggesting that some school principals are seeking to upstage their colleagues by atte
Former JTA head decries COVID-19 ‘heroics’ among some principals
Sat Nov 28 , 2020
You May Like
Former JTA head decries COVID-19 ‘heroics’ among some principals
Immediate Past President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Owen Speid, is suggesting that some school principals are seeking to upstage their colleagues by atte
Former JTA head decries COVID-19 ‘heroics’ among some principals
Sat Nov 28 , 2020