Former Miss Jamaica Universe Kaci Fennell gives birth to first child Loop Jamaica

Former Miss Jamaica Universe Kaci Fennell-Shirley has given birth to her first child.

The 30-year-old made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday.

“I’m a mommy,” she told her more than 30,000 followers.

The tweet was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations, strap in for the best rollercoaster ride of your life. You got this!” one follower tweeted.

“Hope you and your baby are doing well,” another said.

“This is the best news!” another added.

The former beauty queen got married to her long-time boyfriend Zachary Shirley seven years ago in a beautiful north coast wedding.

In January, she announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a backyard photoshoot, where, clad in white, she delicately cradled her growing baby bump.

And, in an emotional post to social media some months ago, after learning the gender of her baby, Fennell-Shirley shared that savouring the blissful moments of her pregnancy is even more meaningful because of her past.

“Every step that we have been able to hear good news has been the best feeling in the world. My journey has not been the typical fairytale; we have had to face so many heartbreaks, and to finally be here just feels … surreal,” she said.

“I never thought I would ever publicly share my pregnancy just because of my history, but my faith is so much bigger than my fear this time around. Honestly so happy, so grateful and extremely excited for all that’s to come.”