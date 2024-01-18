Former MP Jolyan Silvera in custody as suspect in wife’s murder Loop Jamaica

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera, who represented the People’s National Party (PNP), has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of his wife, Melissa.

Head of the police’s crime and security portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon that Silvera is in custody.

He is to be questioned by MID investigators, Senior Superintendent Cleon Marsh also confirmed to Loop News.

It was previously reported that Melissa died in her sleep on November 10, but the police upgraded their probe after her post-mortem examination revealed she was shot at least three times.

Since then, Jolyan, the one-term MP for St Mary Western, has been interviewed by the police and has retained the services of a prominent attorney.

But, the attorney has repeatedly stated that his client is not a suspect in the murder.

The Silveras were to celebrate eight years of marriage in December.

Melissa was laid to rest last week.