Former MP, Joylan Silvera charged with murder Loop Jamaica

Former MP, Joylan Silvera charged with murder

Former MP, Joylan Silvera charged with murder
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Former MP, Jolyan Silvera charged with murder

Probe regarding wife's death intensifies

6 hrs ago

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera, who represented the People’s National Party (PNP), has been charged with murder as the probe regarding his wife’s death intensifies.

The head of the police’s crime and security portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey has confiremd the development.

Bailey in a statement on Thursday afternoon said Silvera was taken into custody and questioned by MID investigators.

Reports have now emerged that he has been charged.

It was previously reported that Melissa died in her sleep on November 10, but the police upgraded their probe after her post-mortem examination revealed she was shot at least three times.

Since then, Jolyan, the one-term MP for St Mary Western, has been interviewed by the police and has retained the services of a prominent attorney.

But, the attorney has repeatedly stated that his client was not a suspect in the murder.

