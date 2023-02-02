Former NAR minister Jennifer Johnson dies

Black Immigrant Daily News

Former government minister Jennifer Johnson.

JENNIFER Johnson, former Minister of Youth, Sport, Culture and the Creative Arts, and one of the government ministers who was held hostage in the July 27, 1990 coup attempt has died.

Johnson, who would have celebrated her 77th birthday on February 17, died at her home following a short period of illness on Wednesday, a statement said.

She was first elected as the MP for Princes Town, having fought and won the seat, under the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) in 1986.

She served one term (1986-1991) in the 3rd Republican Parliament in the Arthur NR Robinson administration.

However, her political career started more than a decade before as member of the strategy committee of the Democratic Action Congress which Robinson also headed.

She also contested the San Fernando East constituency in 1976 and lost to the former prime minister Patrick Manning.

NewsAmericasNow.com