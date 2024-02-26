Former NCB employee gets four months to return customers’ millions Loop Jamaica

Khadene Thomas, a former wealth advisor from a National Commercial Bank (NCB) branch in St Ann, is to sentenced on June 12, this after she confessed to several fraud-related charges when she appeared in the St Ann Parish Court last week.

Thomas, 35, pleaded guilty to 31 counts of uttering forged documents and three counts of larceny as a servant.

The prosecution offered no evidence on other charges against her, including forgery and engaging in a transaction involving criminal property.

Thomas was charged with the offences following allegations that she fraudulently withdrew more than US$407,000 and J$10,159,310.04, amounting to nearly J$74.5 million between May 21, 2019 and December 20, 2022.

The sums were taken from the accounts of three customers over the period, resulting in a probe that led to Thomas’ arrest by the Fraud Squad on Friday, January 13, 2023.

During the hearing last week, Thomas’ attorney pleaded with the judge to grant his client eight months to make restitution.

But the judge opted to only extend the time until June for her to do so.

Thomas’ bail was subsequently extended until then.