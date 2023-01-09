Former Newsday crime editor Nalinee Seelal dies

Black Immigrant Daily News

GONE TO REST: Veteran journalist and former Newsday crime editor Nalinee Seelal, dead at the age of 53. FILE PHOTO –

VETERAN journalist and former Newsday crime editor Nalinee Seelal, who made a name for herself as a crime reporter, has died. She was 53-years-old.

Seelal’s husband Sydney Beepath, confirmed her passing at their Cunupia home at around 1 am on Monday.

She was ailing for some time and was a dialysis patient.

When contacted by Newsday on Monday, Beepath said he remembered his wife as a dedicated reporter who took her craft and responsibilities very seriously.

“Nalinee was one of a kind, she was really one of a kind.

“She was fiercely independent, she was true to her profession. In all things, her work came first as well as the company she represented which was Newsday.”

Seelal joined the Newsday newspaper in 1994 and was the winner of the Journalist of the Year in the Royal Bank Media Awards in 1998.

Among her most famous stories were the interview of drug baron Nankissoon Boodram aka Dole Chadee which is one of the few surviving interviews of Boodram still on YouTube. Funeral arrangements are still being finalised.

