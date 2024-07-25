Former PM to discuss de-linking the British monarchy at UWI

The discourse about Jamaica’s constitutional framework is set to continue in July when the Bruce Golding, former prime minister of Jamaica, will engage in a “Reasoning about Reform of the Jamaica Constitution and De-Linking from the British Monarchy”.

The session is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July, 30 2024 at 2pm in Lecture Theatre II at the Faculty.

Organised and moderated by Dr. Christopher Malcolm, Deputy Dean of Graduate Studies and Research in The Faculty of Law, the reasoning with Golding will focus on critical issues surrounding the reform of the Jamaica Constitution, including by reference to the potential de-linking of Jamaica from the British Monarchy.

Speaking to the importance of the upcoming Reasoning, Dr Malcolm commented that Jamaica is at an important crossroads and how we move forward as a nation should be guided by how we engage with the Constitution.

The need for constitutional reform, Dr Malcolm said, is clear, and no attempt that could, for example, lead to the establishment of Jamaica as a republic, with de-linking from the British Monarchy, can be achieved without corrective adjustment being made to the Jamaica Constitution. He added that this Reasoning will assist with the sharing of critical information that should be leveraged in any reform process.

This reasoning will mark a crucial moment in the ongoing discourse about Jamaica’s constitutional framework, as it leverages Golding’s extensive experience and unique perspective on the matter. Golding, a veteran of Jamaican politics and the 8th Prime Minister of Jamaica (2007-2011), brings a wealth of knowledge about significant political and other events that have shaped the constitutional landscape in Jamaica, while being acutely aware about the contemporary context in which the current reform agenda is now being pursued.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the event Dr Malcolm said, “This Reasoning with Bruce, as he is affectionately called, will be frank, honest, incisive, and illuminating. It will revisit critical developmental steps taken by Jamaica under its 1962 Constitution, exploring reforms engaged or completed, and others contemplated but not pursued. The Reasoning will also delve into hot topic issues, such as transitioning to a republican model of governance, the status of dual citizens in Parliament, and the potential replacement of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council by the Caribbean Court of Justice.