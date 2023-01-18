Former Police Commissioner Lucius Thomas has died Loop Jamaica

Former Commissioner of Police Lucius Thomas has died.

He died this morning.

Thomas joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force in 1969 at the age of 20. He served in several divisions, including the Mobile Reserve, Kingston Central Division and for over 25 years at Special Branch.

The former commissioner, who also tried his hands at politics after stepping down as the top cop, progressed through the ranks, beginning with being promoted to a Corporal in 1977, Sergeant (1983), Inspector (1987), Assistant Superintendent of Police (1989), Deputy Superintendent of Police (1991), Superintendent of Police (1996), Senior Superintendent of Police (1998), and Assistant Commissioner of Police (1999).

In 2001 he was promoted to deputy commissioner of police in charge of the Crime Portfolio and in 2005, he took the top job, commissioner of police, succeeding Francis Forbes in January of that year.

He served in the top post for two years before stepping down.