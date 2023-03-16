Former police officer in Belize convicted of raping child

Black Immigrant Daily News

A High Court judge in Belize has remanded into custody a former police officer, who was found guilty on Tuesday of raping a 14-year-old student in 2015.

Justice Antoinette Moore remanded Cyril Casimiro into custody until sentencing after he was found guilty of raping the student whom he had offered a ride home on April 20, 2015.

The High Court heard that Casimiro, a police constable with more than 10 years of experience at the time of the incident, had been charged with wounding and rape after he took the 14-year-old girl on his police motorbike and raped her.

The minor had reported that while walking home in Altamira Village, she was offered a ride by the then 35-year-old police officer who took her to the Consejo area where he had sex with her against her will. A doctor confirmed that she was sexually assaulted and classified her injury as wounding.

