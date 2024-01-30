Former Reggae Boy Darren Moore sacked by Huddersfield Town Loop Jamaica

Former Jamaican international defender Darren Moore has been dismissed as the head coach of Huddersfield Town, recording only three wins in 23 matches across all competitions.

The 49-year-old, who guided Sheffield Wednesday to Championship promotion last season, assumed the role of Terriers boss in September, succeeding Neil Warnock. However, the team struggled under his leadership, resulting in Moore’s departure with the club winless in their past six matches in all competitions.

Currently positioned 21st in the second tier, they are three points above the relegation zone. Moore’s last match in charge concluded with a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, marking a third consecutive draw and extending their winless streak since December 26.

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle stated on the club website, “We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped.

“I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we’re quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon.”

Born in England, Moore earned three international caps for the Reggae Boyz.

In England, Moore played for Doncaster, Bradford City, Portsmouth, West Bromwich Albion, Derby County, Barnsley, and Burton Albion.

He also took over as West Brom boss, initially on a caretaker basis, when they were in the Premier League in April 2018.

He could not save the club from relegation and was sacked by the Baggies in March 2019, when they were fourth in the Championship.