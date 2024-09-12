Former Reggae Boy Jorginho James allegedly assaults wife, faces court

Former Reggae Boyz football player, Jorginho James, is set to appear in a Texas court in the United States in October on allegations of having assaulted his wife, Crystal James, for the second time.

The latest incident reportedly occurred on August 30 at his daughter’s day care location in Friendswood, Texas, this while James was out on bond for an initial alleged attack on his wife.

A viral video purportedly shows the 30-year-old punching his wife repeatedly as their young daughter tries to intervene.

The video starts with James entering the day care with his daughter in hand. Following an exchange with a woman who is said to be his wife, who was on her cell phone, James is seen hitting her repeatedly.

The altercation happens slightly off camera, but James can still be seen swinging his hands.

The woman then collapsed to the ground as the couple’s daughter appears to be screaming out.

James can later be seen attempting to leave the day care as his daughter chases after him, but stops at the door.

According to reports, Crystal suffered a concussion, a broken hand and finger, as well as sustained swelling on her face, back and arms.

James was arrested on August 31, and charged with violation of a protective order or bond condition, and the alleged assault.

He has been wearing an ankle monitor since March of 2024, a condition of his original bond. At the time, James was charged with assault of a family member – impeding breathing.

In relation to the latest incident of alleged assault, the Jamaican footballer was granted bail in the sum of US$20,000.

In a heart-wrenching video of the surveillance footage of the incident which has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, the voice of a woman is heard sharing that Crystal is reportedly afraid of her husband.

“What do you do when you are the victim of your husband’s domestic violence. He’s been put in jail, and suddenly you get a text message stating that he’s now out on bond,” said the woman as she related Crystal’s experience.

In reading a message apparently from Crystal, the woman said: “If anything happens to me (Crystal) it was him. I need help”.

The woman continued to read that, “He (James) has a lot of people helping him because they don’t know how bad the abuse is.

“If I (Crystal) don’t speak up, something is going to happen to me. I (Crystal) am very much afraid,” the woman shared.

The unidentified woman said she will do all she can to get Crystal’s story out in the public so that she can get further assistance.

“We have seen situations like this turn into great tragedies. Prayers going out to her (Crystal’s) safety and that of her child. Please share,” the woman urged persons.

James, who has the distinction of scoring the winning goal on his Reggae Boyz debut against Cuba in 2012, is a past student of Kingston College and Wolmer’s Boys’ School. He represented both schools in Manning Cup football.

The Jamaican has two senior Reggae Boyz caps, one of which saw him making senior debut at age 17 when he came on as an 82nd minute substitute in the match against Cuba, scoring five minutes later.

He went on to play for Harbour View in the local premier league.

James then pursued opportunities abroad, with short stints at various clubs in the United States. Notably, he also played for the Houston Dynamo in US Major League Soccer.

Currently, he has transitioned to a coaching role, reportedly working at a football academy.