Former Sagicor manager charged in multi-million dollar fraud case Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Former Sagicor manager charged in multi-million dollar fraud case Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Former Sagicor manager charged in multi-million dollar fraud case

11-y-o girl gone missing in St Andrew; last seen wearing Brazil jersey

Dishonest, nonsense: Commish slams INDECOM’s fatal shootings report

Wife: Journalist Wahl died of aortic aneurysm at World Cup

Main Event set for another cohort through M Academy

Meat caution: Public health dept urges vigilance for Yuletide season

Better to be violated than stricken with prostate cancer, says Tufton

Motorists have till end of Jan 2023 to pay outstanding traffic tickets

Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar

Palace Amusement considers stock split

Wednesday Dec 14

29?C
World News

Attorney representing Alysia Moulton White says she is innocent

Loop News

22 minutes ago

Attorney-at-law, Bert Samuels speaks about charges against Alysia Moulton White

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Former Vice President of Group Marketing at Sagicor Group Jamaica, Alysia Moulton White, has been charged with several counts of fraud.

Police report that White was on Wednesday charged with conspiracy to defraud, unlawfully making available data or device for the commission of an offence, engaging in a transaction that involved a criminal offence and receiving stolen property.

The charges against the former manager at Sagicor’s Liguanea branch are said to be in relation to the multi-million dollar fraud case with two other former employees of the financial institution.

Alysia Moulton White’s attorney Bert Samuels who is representing White said that his client is maintaining her innocence.

Related Articles

Business

October 3, 2022 09:59 PM

Business

August 10, 2022 02:59 PM

Recent Articles

World News

Former Sagicor manager charged in multi-million dollar fraud case

Jamaica News

11-y-o girl gone missing in St Andrew; last seen wearing Brazil jersey

Jamaica News

Dishonest, nonsense: Commish slams INDECOM’s fatal shootings report

More From

Lifestyle

Autistic beauty queen Israel Harrison ends Miss Int’l journey in Top 8

Jamaica’s best finish in pageant to date

See also

Jamaica News

Female cop from St Andrew Central Division dies at home

Found unresponsive by a family member

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi ties World Cup appearance record with Matthaus

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi tied the record for most appearances at the World Cup on Tuesday when he played for the 25th time for Argentina at soccer’s biggest tournament.
Lothar Ma

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win soccer’s biggest prize for the first time.
And, at 35, he could hardly be playing any

Jamaica News

Two men said to be cousins shot dead in St Mary

Two men, said to be cousins, were shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) in the community of Bamboo Walk, near Retreat in St Mary on Monday night.
The deceased are 21-year-old chef, Travan Davis,

Jamaica News

Teen boy allegedly stabbed to death by another during fight in St Mary

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly fatally stabbed by another teenager during a fight amid a game of football along the beach in Pagee, Port Maria, St Mary on Sunday.
The deceased is Rushawn Scott of

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols