Former Scare Dem Crew member, Boom Dandimite, dies in the US Loop Jamaica

Former Scare Dem Crew member, Boom Dandimite, died on Sunday morning in a hospital in Florida in the United States after suffering a relapse several weeks after a serious car crash in April of this year.

“Boom Dandimite travelled to the US on Friday, but after he came off the plane, he fainted as a result of some medical complications, and they rushed him to a hospital, and he died this morning,” said Christine Grant, a cousin of the artiste.

“The doctors in Jamaica had cleared him to fly. His daughters had come home to get him because he was not doing so well. But US doctors say he had blood clots, all sorts of complications, he had pneumonia, so this is very sad.”

He would have been 51 in July of this year.

Boom Dandimite’s mother, Cherry Sinclair, is deeply saddened by the news. She had planned to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, May 24, but will postpone those plans in light of the heart-breaking news.

Boom Dandimite died leaving behind two boys, and three girls.

The crash in which he was injured occurred on Half-Way Tree Road in St Andrew near a popular bakery on April 27. Another dancehall deejay, Wilful Skilful, was also injured in the incident.

Dandimite was hospitalised, while Wilful Skilful was discharged and sent home.

Days later, Boom Dandimite, whose real name is Herman Donovan Stewart, recovered, and was discharged from the Kingston Public Hospital.

But his condition reportedly worsened, as he was not eating, prompting family members to organise to have him return to the United States for specialised medical treatment.

At least one member of the entertainment fraternity was in extreme shocked at the sudden development.

“I can’t talk right now,” a sombre-sounding Harry Toddler, a former member of the Scare Dem Crew, said.

Boom Dandimite, along with his friends Nitty Kutchie, Harry Toddler and Elephant Man, formed the Scare Dem Crew back in the 1990s. The crew was closely aligned to Bounty Killer, who would take them on tours to ensure that they gained exposure.

Amidst it all, they scored hits with songs such as ‘Pure Gal’ and ‘Many Many’.

Boom Dandimite was slated to perform on Reggae Sumfest on July 21 as a part of the Boombox 90s Badness along with the likes of General B, Harry Toddler, Jigsy King, Mega Banton, Nitty Kutchie, Silver Cat and Tony Curtis.