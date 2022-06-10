Formula Woman driver Sara Misir signs with NCB Capital Markets | Loop Jamaica

The Caribbean’s first Formula Woman driver Sara Misir, has signed a sponsorship contract with NCB Capital Markets (NCBCM).

The 24-year-old racing phenom joins the NCB Capital Markets Limited’s (NCBCM) roster after successfully qualifying for the Formula Woman team in March. In a toast to her speed and performance, her name, image and likeness will appear in materials promoting NCBCM’s products and services.

NCBCM marketing manager Roland Henry in expressing delight at the landmark arrangement, notes that “the NCBCM brand has always been selective about its associations, seeking to align itself with excellence. We are thrilled to forge this arrangement with Sara as she continues breaking barriers and driving success in her own field.”

Misir, in December 2021, became the first person from the Caribbean to qualify for the global finals of the Formula Woman UK qualifiers. She beat over 10,000 applicants from around the world to earn one of the top spots in the GT Cup Championship, where she is slated to compete on June 11 and 12 at the Snetterton Circuit.

Misir, who has already won two local championship titles at the Dover Raceway in St Ann, now has her eyes set on European success.

She reflects on what the sponsorship means to her, “It means a lot to me to represent a pioneering brand such as NCB Capital Markets, helping to fuel my next chapter as I get in the driver’s seat in the UK. I hope to make the company and all Jamaicans proud, as I continue to chase my dreams and seek to make more history as a Caribbean woman.”

Being named NCB Capital Markets Brand Ambassador is one of many notable accomplishments for Misir.

She began horseback riding as a child, becoming a member of the Jamaican National Equestrian Team, and competing in Guatemala, Chile, Ecuador and Colombia. Between races, she is finding the time to complete her Master’s in Architecture at Florida International University, adding to her eclectic list of accomplishments.

“NCB Capital Markets is proud of Sara Misir,” says Najah Peterkin, NCBCM- assistant vice-president, regional customer experience & organisational health. ”

“She is making history as a Jamaican and as a woman, so we are happy to highlight her and support her on her journey.”