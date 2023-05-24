FosRich prepares to export PVC pipes to the US Loop Jamaica

FosRich Company Ltd has established a new company in the US as part of its preparation for the export of PVC pipes to the North American superpower.

FosRich Founder and Managing Director Cecil Foster said the company is preparing to export PVC pipes to the USA, possibly before the end of the year.

“FosRich has seen an opportunity to export its products to the USA, especially the PVC pipes that we manufacture. It is prudent that the company we will be using to do this business is registered in the USA. In addition, there are partnerships we can form to supply other products, which can lead to further developments for the company”, Foster told Loop News.

Foster explained that FosRich is able to export to the US because of the efficiency of its two plants, located at Maverley Avenue in Kingston and Hayes in Clarendon.

“We have very efficient manufacturing plants in Jamaica. We have been producing to international quality and standards. Our pricing is very competitive. We have seen that plants in the USA have not been able to meet the needs of some sectors of the market. And those are the sectors we are going after”, Foster said.

The FosRich boss disclosed that the company manufactures three lines of pipes – electrical, water and drain pipes, and industrial and sewer pipes.

Asked when exports to the USA would begin, Foster said there was “a team actively engaged with the market leaders there to facilitate this process”.

Foster disclosed that the company currently exports to Barbados and is now in talks with partners to export to a number of other Caribbean countries.

“Our export vision is very aggressive, and whether directly or through a master distributor, we will be going into the Caribbean in a big way this year”, Foster said.

FosRich manufactures and distributes lighting, electrical and solar energy products and was established in 1993 with three employees. It now has a staff complement of 205 employees, Foster disclosed.

Commenting on the shortage of skilled workers currently affecting the country, Foster said his company had not been negatively affected by that problem.

“We have received many requests from persons wanting to work at FosRich, and whenever we send out requests for employees, the response is positive. We have a rigorous training program to fit the areas our company needs under the FosRich Corporate University training programme”, the managing director said.