Foster, Dawkins share honours on Thoroughbred Aftercare Raceday

Title-chasing jockey Tevin Foster and 2022 champion jockey Dane Dawkins shared riding honours on Saturday’s 10-race card at Caymanas Park, dubbed "Thoroughbred Aftercare Raceday."

Foster booted home CHINITA ESTRELLA in the fourth and DIGITAL LIGHT in the eighth to pull within one winner of leader Raddesh Roman, 120-119, in their battle atop the jockeys’ standings.

Roman featured in a thrilling dead-heat with Dawkins for his sole winner, COMMANDER Z, locked at the wire with EL RAPIDO at five-furlong straight in the eighth race, bringing down the house in a thrilling last-furlong duel.

Dawkins scored an easy win aboard CHINITA ESTRELLA, who turned around her form with blinkers removed. Never in danger of defeat, CHINITA ESTRELLA beat MILITARY LIGHT by seven and a quarter lengths in the three-year-old maiden event at five and a half furlongs.

DIGITAL LIGHT kept close to the leaders at five furlongs straight before closing fast on the stands’ side to overhaul UNCLE NUB by a half-length near the wire.

Meanwhile, Dawkins, who roused 7-2 chance EL RAPIDO to a dead-heat against 4-5 favourite COMMANDER Z, closed his two-timer in the nightcap.

Dawkins got speedy MONEY MARKET to relax in third place after breaking on the lead in the Gerry Skelton Memorial at five and a half furlongs.

Stalking the pace being set by the Americans, SHE’S A GOD GIFT and 3-5 favourite IMPRESSIVE FORCE rushing around from her wide draw, Dawkins renewed MONEY MARKET’s challenge in a rail bid coming off the home turn.

IMPRESSIVE FORCE surprisingly failed to quicken when attacking SHE’S A GOD GIFT in mid-track, swinging into the straight. MONEY MARKET, however, found extra along the rail to go by SHE’S A GOD GIFT midway through the stretch run, staying on strongly to last home in 1:06.1, holding off FREEDOM STREET, who closed at long odds of 38-1 with Larris Allen.

November’s month of racing closes next Saturday before December opens with Mouttet Mile Day on December 7, with the feature Mouttet Mile being run for an overall purse of US$250,000.