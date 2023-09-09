Four arrested as cops seize ganja valued at over 300,000 during raid Loop Jamaica

Members assigned to the Narcotics Police Division arrested and charged four men for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) in Havendale, Kingston on Thursday, September 7.

Information received are that lawmen conducted an anti-narcotics operation, where a premises was searched, which resulted in the seizure of two pounds of ganja, JMD $389,000 and USD $120.

As a result, the four men were taken into police custody, where they were interviewed and subsequently charged with the following offences;Possession of Ganja2. Dealing in Ganja3. Using premises for the sale of Ganja4. Possession of criminal property

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.