Four charged after brawl at Sting 2023 Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Wednesday Dec 27

Jamaica News
5 hrs ago

Entertainers ‘Fully Bad’ and ‘Honormosity’ are among four people charged with disorderly conduct following a brawl at Sting 2023, held at Jamworld Entertainment Complex in Portmore, St Catherine, on Boxing day.

The recording artistes Fully Bad, real name Nicholas Bartley, Honormosity, real name Layton Simms, are 27 and 39 years old, respectively.

The others facing a charge of disorderly conduct are 32-year-old Rushane Williams, a mason of Mount Ogle, Sligoville in St Catherine, and 30-year-old Dalton Bartley, otherwise called ‘Dina’, a musician of Glen Drive, Kingston 8.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 6:30am, Honormosity and Fully Bad were performing when a fight started. Williams and Nicholas joined, which resulted in a disruption to Sting 2023.

The police intervened, and all four men were arrested and charged.

They are scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on January 24, 2024.

