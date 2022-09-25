Four COVID-19 deaths recorded amid 56 new cases, 11.5% positivity Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 56 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 11.5 per cent for the one-day period.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from February 2021 to September 2022, were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,310.

An 82-year-old man from Portland is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate deaths of three COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

There were 88 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 98,825.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 151,650.

Notably, the 11.5 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 34 are females and 22 are males, with ages ranging from eight months to 88 years.

The case count was made up of Manchester (nine), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), Westmoreland (eight), Hanover (six), St Catherine (six), Clarendon (four), Portland (three), St Mary (three), Trelawny (three), St Ann (two), St James (two), St Elizabeth (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are six moderately ill patients and a severely ill patient among 660 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 57 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.