Four COVID deaths, 120 new cases, 17.7% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

Four COVID deaths, 120 new cases, 17.7% positivity rate recorded
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Thursday Jun 30

Jamaica recorded 121 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from August to December 2021, were also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,128.

A 68-year-old man from Westmoreland is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 111 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 90,986.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 142,894.

Notably, the island recorded a 17.7 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 74 are females and 47 are males, with ages ranging from 15 days to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (57), St Catherine (27), St Clarendon (10), St James (seven), St Thomas (six), Westmoreland (four), St Elizabeth (three),Trelawny (three), Manchester (two), and St Ann (two).

There are 30 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and six critically ill patient among 1,287 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 112 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

