Four COVID deaths, 128 new cases, 21.2% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

Four COVID deaths, 128 new cases, 21.2% positivity rate recorded
Jamaica News
Four COVID deaths, 128 new cases, 21.2% positivity rate recorded

Jamaica recorded 128 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from May to September 2021 were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,170.

An 87-year-old woman from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 104 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 92,230.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 144,617.

Notably, the island recorded a 21.2 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 81 are females and 47 are males, with ages ranging from one to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (49), St Catherine (34), Clarendon (12), St James (nine), St Ann (seven), Portland (six), St Thomas (four), Westmoreland (two), St Mary (two), Hanover (one), Trelawny (one), and Manchester (one).

There are 17 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and two critically ill patient among 1,195 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 100 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

