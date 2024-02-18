Four dead from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Four dead from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man ‘found with illegal gun’ in his ‘private area’ offered bail

2 cops, 1st responder shot dead at scene of domestic call in Minnesota

Sigma 2024 shatters records, raises $109m for three beneficiaries

Four dead from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny

Lying witness results in hospital porter being freed of gun charges

Local Gov’t Debates: PNP says markets ‘stink’ and ‘dirty’, but…

Jamaicans question increased cost of CRH rehabilitation project

PNP to increase pensions if it wins next general elections – Haughton

Holness commits to fixing unplanned nature of urban, rural townships

KC dominate Corporate Area meet, XLCR narrowly retain girls’ title

Sunday Feb 18

22°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Trelawny Crash On Feb 18

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Four men died as a result of a pre-dawn motor vehicle crash in Trelawny on Sunday morning.

Preliminary information received by Loop News is that shortly after 3am, a Mark X motorcar with four men on board was heading towards Falmouth when upon reaching a traffic light in the vicinity of the turn off to the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, the vehicle collided with an Audi motorcar, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Two persons from the Audi and the four occupants of the Mark X all sustained injuries.

Three occupants of the Toyota Mark X reportedly died on the spot, and the fourth died at hospital.

The conditions of the occupants of the Audi, who were taken to a hospital, are not immediately known.

The crash caused a large pile-up of vehicular traffic on the roadway, which was reduced to one-lane operation.

According to the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport, Jamaica recorded 425 road fatalities in 2023. This represented a 13 per cent decrease when compared to the 488 fatalities that were recorded in 2022.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man ‘found with illegal gun’ in his ‘private area’ offered bail

World News

2 cops, 1st responder shot dead at scene of domestic call in Minnesota

Jamaica News

Sigma 2024 shatters records, raises $109m for three beneficiaries

More From

Jamaica News

Holness commits to fixing unplanned nature of urban, rural townships

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the unplanned nature of urban and rural development is one of the major contributors to congestion in such public spaces.
Given that reality, Holness said the Min

Jamaica News

Lying witness results in hospital porter being freed of gun charges

See also

A hospital porter who was accused of being among three men who fired shots at a house in Bull Bay, St Andrew four years ago, was on Thursday freed of gun-related charges after the alleged eyewitness a

Jamaica News

PNP to increase pensions if it wins next general elections – Haughton

Says Opposition party ‘alive and well’ in St James ahead of municipal polls

Jamaica News

Jamaicans question increased cost of CRH rehabilitation project

Estimates of Expenditure pushes hospital renovation to a projected $21.4 billion

Entertainment

Review: ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ doesn’t stir

Bob Marley was born in 1945, the son of an 18-year-old mother and a much older white man who had nothing to do with his son.
As a boy raised in poverty, he often slept on the cold ground. Five year

Jamaica News

Four dead from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny

Four men died as a result of a pre-dawn motor vehicle crash in Trelawny on Sunday morning.
Preliminary information received by Loop News is that shortly after 3am, a Mark X motorcar with four men o

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols