Four dead from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

Four men died as a result of a pre-dawn motor vehicle crash in Trelawny on Sunday morning.

Preliminary information received by Loop News is that shortly after 3am, a Mark X motorcar with four men on board was heading towards Falmouth when upon reaching a traffic light in the vicinity of the turn off to the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, the vehicle collided with an Audi motorcar, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Two persons from the Audi and the four occupants of the Mark X all sustained injuries.

Three occupants of the Toyota Mark X reportedly died on the spot, and the fourth died at hospital.

The conditions of the occupants of the Audi, who were taken to a hospital, are not immediately known.

The crash caused a large pile-up of vehicular traffic on the roadway, which was reduced to one-lane operation.

According to the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport, Jamaica recorded 425 road fatalities in 2023. This represented a 13 per cent decrease when compared to the 488 fatalities that were recorded in 2022.