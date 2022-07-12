Four die from freak series of incidents in Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Four die from freak series of incidents in Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Reggae Girlz qualify for back-to-back World Cups

Four die from freak series of incidents in Westmoreland

Holness calls on nation to be wary of ‘false prophets’ while…

Senate set to examine Road Traffic Regulations

Williams mourns suspected murder of former senior educator

#MotivationalMondays: Oran Green races towards his dreams

Jamaica jumpstarts renewable thrust with GOJ electric vehicle trial

Bring the Kids! Family, budget-friendly resorts for your wedding

Men on bike ditch gun in escape bid in St Catherine

Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares

Tuesday Jul 12

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Four persons, including 46-year-old farmer, Hopeton Stewart, who was shot by unknown assailants, were killed in a dramatic series of incidents in a Westmoreland community where a grave digging was reportedly in progress on Sunday evening.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm, Stewart was pounced upon and shot by unknown assailants as he alighted from his motorcar, which he had stopped along the Jerusalem main road in the parish.

The injured Johnson reportedly jumped back into his vehicle and sped off, after which the vehicle got out of control and slammed into a group of people who were standing along the roadway.

The injured persons, including Johnson, were taken to hospital, where he was initially pronounced dead.

Three of the persons who sustained injuries after being hit by the motor vehicle, also reportedly died.

The Westmoreland police are investigating the dramatic development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Reggae Girlz qualify for back-to-back World Cups

Jamaica News

Four die from freak series of incidents in Westmoreland

Jamaica News

Holness calls on nation to be wary of ‘false prophets’ while…

More From

Jamaica News

Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels

Shock and grief have engulfed the rural district of Benbow in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine after a popular security guard was shot dead by gunmen at a gas station in Angels outside Spanish Town on Friday

Jamaica News

Portland cop freed of assaulting 15-y-o girl, but…

See also

Remains in custody after alleged physical, sexual assault of girlfriend

Sport

World Championships 2022 preview: 100m and 110m hurdles

Women’s 100m hurdles
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn owns the Olympic gold medal. Kendra Harrison holds the world record. What neither has is a world outdoor title.
That could easily change at the July 15

Jamaica News

Antiguan cop to stand trial for allegedly strangling Jamaican woman

A suspended police officer who allegedly killed a Jamaican woman after she rejected his advances, is to stand trial in Antigua and Barbuda in November of this year.
A report in the Antigua Observe

Jamaica News

Jamaica jumpstarts renewable thrust with GOJ electric vehicle trial

Jamaica has leapt forward on the path toward energy sustainability as five government ministries have been invited to participate in the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Electric Vehicle (EV) Trial Program

Jamaica News

WATCH: Women fight with heavily armed police in Central Kingston

Law enforcement can be a really hard task, especially in places like some urban, inner-city communities of Jamaica, where residents – these days – have seemingly made it a habit of taking on heavily a

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols