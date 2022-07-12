Four die from freak series of incidents in Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica

Four persons, including 46-year-old farmer, Hopeton Stewart, who was shot by unknown assailants, were killed in a dramatic series of incidents in a Westmoreland community where a grave digging was reportedly in progress on Sunday evening.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm, Stewart was pounced upon and shot by unknown assailants as he alighted from his motorcar, which he had stopped along the Jerusalem main road in the parish.

The injured Johnson reportedly jumped back into his vehicle and sped off, after which the vehicle got out of control and slammed into a group of people who were standing along the roadway.

The injured persons, including Johnson, were taken to hospital, where he was initially pronounced dead.

Three of the persons who sustained injuries after being hit by the motor vehicle, also reportedly died.

The Westmoreland police are investigating the dramatic development.