Four elderly women die from COVID; 48 new cases recorded on Monday | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Monday afternoon.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, four COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Monday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,363.

The deceased are two females from St Mary, ages 82 and 92; a 90-year-old female from St Thomas; and a 93-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 129 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 61,965.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,865.

Notably, the island recorded a 7.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 25 are females and 23 are males, with ages ranging from three months to 97 years.

The case count was made up of St James (11), Kingston and St Andrew (11), St Catherine (six), St Mary (six), Hanover (six), Trelawny (three), Clarendon (two), Portland (one), St Ann (one), and Westmoreland (one).

There are 35 moderately ill patients, 15 severely ill patients, and eight critically ill patients among 912 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 176 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.