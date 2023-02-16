Four guns, 70 rounds of ammo seized in St Elizabeth operation Loop Jamaica

Four firearms and over 70 rounds of ammunition were seized during a joint police-military operation in St Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Police said a team of officers went to the Great Bay section of the parish and this led to the interception of drugs for guns criminal syndicate trading marijuana for illegal weapons.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

The team of law enforcement officers who carried out the operation consisted of the second battalion, the Jamaica Regiment, the Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing, Second District Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard, and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Narcotics Division.