Four, including woman, taken into custody after gun find in St James

Four, including woman, taken into custody after gun find in St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A team from the St. James Police Division seized an illegal firearm and 18 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Tank Road in Cambridge in the parish on Thursday, September 15.

Four people, including a woman, were taken into custody in relation to the find.

Reports from Cambridge police are that about 6am, law enforcers were in the area when a premises that was occupied by the four individuals was searched.

During the search, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition, was reportedly found in a room of the dwelling.

All four occupants were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld, pending further investigation by the police.

