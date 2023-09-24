Four men held as cops recover eight stolen goats Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Four men held as cops recover eight stolen goats
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Four men are in custody following the recovery of 8 goats that were stolen on the Cameron Hill main road in St Elizabeth on Sunday, September 24.

Reports from the police are that at about 6:30 am, a team of officers acting on intelligence intercepted a Toyota Corolla motorcar in the area. The vehicle and its occupants were searched and 8 goats were found in the trunk.

The men were unable to account for the animals hence they were arrested. The fourth man was subsequently arrested following further investigations. The owner has since identified the herd.

Acting Superintendent of Police Coleridge Minto in a statement highlighted that “Praedial Larceny remains a priority in the parish and will continue to work to apprehend all perpetrators and bring praedial larceny under control in the St. Elizabeth Division.”

