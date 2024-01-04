Four men held as cops seize firearm in Harbour View Loop Jamaica

Four men were arrested and charged after they were found in possession of a 9mm pistol containing one 9mm round of ammunition and a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition at premises in Harbour Heights, Harbour View, Kingston 17 on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Charged with unauthorized possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited weaponare; 24-year-old Raul White, a businessman, 19-year-old Tageno Bailey, a chef 21-year-old Raheim Madourie, a chef and 24-year-old Juvani Darby a businessman all of Harbour View in the parish.

Reports are that at about 6:30 am, the police conducted a search of the premises and the weapon was found hidden inside the bathroom.

All four men were subsequently arrested. On Tuesday, December 19, the men were charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorney.

Their court dates have not been finalized.