Four men still missing at sea

SEARCH: Wesley Mohammed, left, of the Troopers Search and Rescue group, and Vallence Rambharat, 2nd from right, of the Hunters Search and Rescue, who are assisting in the search for the four men. Photo by Lincoln Holder

DESPITE a major and sustained search for the four men who mysteriously disappeared at sea a few days ago, relatives in Mayaro and Guayaguayare spent Monday wauiting, hoping and praying for their safe return.

“Nothing has changed from yesterday. Some of my relatives went to Cedros to search. We are praying to get information on their whereabouts. This is very stressful for us. Tomorrow is a week since they left,” said Sunita Khemchan.

Her brother Rishi Khemchan, 38, of Grand Lagoon, and boat owner Heeralal “Lenus” Cooblal, 54, who lives a stone’s throw away, are missing.

MISSING: Heeralal Cooblal.

The two others are Andy “Tallman” George, 40, and the boat’s captain, identified only as “Criminal George,” both of Guayaguayare.

The four left on the pirogue, Venom II, at around 2 pm last Tuesday from the Guayaguayare fishing depot.

They were expected to return on Thursday evening or Friday morning. However, they have yet to return. On Sunday, the pirogue with its engine was found partially submerged in the Gulf of Paria near Venezuela’s borders.

MISSING: Rishi Khemchan.

NGOs Hunters Search and Rescue, led by Vallence Rambharat, and Troopers Search and Rescue, led by Wesley Mohammed, have also joined fishermen, Coast Guard, and Air Guard in searching for the missing men.

Rambharat has called on “all marine interests” to be vigilant within the Columbus Channel, Cedros, and other coastlines in southwest Trinidad La Brea and Point Fortin.

