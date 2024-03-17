Four months for farmer who demanded sex from woman at gunpoint Loop Jamaica

Kevon Lewis, the St Elizabeth farmer who pulled a firearm and demanded sexual favours from a woman two years ago, was on Friday sentenced to four months in prison for the offences.

Lewis, alias ‘Cruz’, a 31-year-old farmer of Slipe district in the parish, was convicted earlier this month when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court.

When he appeared for his sentencing hearing on Friday, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes sentenced him to four months in prison for the gun charge, and also four months for assault.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm on February 25, 2022, Lewis was asked by the then 36-year-old woman to transport her to a round robin entertainment event in the parish.

While on their way to the event, Lewis allegedly pulled a firearm and demanded sexual favours from the woman, who resisted his efforts.

Seemingly infuriated by the response, Lewis discharged a round from the firearm and then proceeded to transport the woman to the event.

A report was subsequently filed at the Black River Police Station, and a probe was launched.

Lewis was later handed over to the police by his mother, and was charged after he was questioned by police investigators.