Four more ‘Clans’ members get sentences ranging from 18 mths to 18 yrs Loop Jamaica

Four more male gangsters were on Monday sentenced to between 18 months and 18 years for various crimes linked to the Spanish Town, St Catherine-based One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

Lamar Simpson was the luckiest of the four to be sentenced in the afternoon session in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston, as he was sentenced to one year and six months more in prison for being a member of a criminal organisation.

The sentence was handed down by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who noted that Simpson had no previous conviction.

Sykes noted also, that based on the evidence that was led at the trial, Simpson was part of a group that went in search of someone called ‘Ice’ in Ewarton, St Catherine.

However, that count on the indictment relative to Ice’s murder failed on a technical point, but the evidence was still counted and used to prove the existence of the criminal network.

“This is a trip that originated in Spanish Town, but ended at Ewarton. The target wasn’t found, so the group returned,” Sykes said of the incident.

The judge was quick to point out that, “There’s nothing to indicate that Mr Simpson was party to any shooting or arson or anything of that nature, and in this particular trip (to Ewarton), no acts of violence occurred.

“So determining the starting point for Mr Simpson, all those factors will have to be borne in mind,” said Sykes.

With a starting point of 10 years, four years were subtracted for Simpson’s lack of any prior conviction. A further four years and six months were deducted for his time spent in custody prior to his sentencing, leaving 18 months more for Simpson to serve in prison.

Another gangster who was described as a top shooter for the criminal organisation, Brian Morris, was sentenced to another 18 years and six months in prison for being a member of a criminal organisation and facilitating the commission of the murder of a Rastafarian deportee on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine on January 14, 2018.

Sykes said though the 28-year-old Morris had no previous conviction or no inherent pattern of violence, he was one of the actual shooters in that incident. That was a key factor which resulted in him receiving consecutive sentences, rather than concurrent sentences, said Sykes.

“As far as the social enquiry report is concerned, Mr Morris maintains his position that he is not part of any gang and he does not know anything about the gang’s activities, and he has been wrongly identified and accused by the witness,” Sykes told the court.

Interestingly, Morris’ parents were interviewed for the report, and they described him as a “quiet individual who kept few friends”.

They expressed shock that their son was arrested and charged with gang offences.

When the interviewers went to Morris’ Lauriston community in St Catherine, some residents there said he was doing well for himself until he began associating with the gang and, in their view, it “changed him for the worse”.

Sykes said there were no aggravating factors to push the starting point for Morris further up from 16 years for being a gang member, and 17 years for facilitating the commission of a serious offence of murder.

After further deductions were made, Sykes arrived at nine years and nine months and eight years and three months for the facilitation of murder and being a gang member, respectively.

“It is appropriate that they be consecutive sentences to reflect the fact that he (Morris) was one of the actual killers,” Sykes stated.

It was a similar fate for Michael Whitely who received a consecutive sentence of 16 years for facilitating the commission of the murder of a Rastafarian deportee on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine on January 14, 2018, and being a member of a criminal organisation.

Like Morris, Sykes said Whitely was one of the actual shooters who carried out the killing, and a concurrent sentence would not be appropriate, given the circumstances of the crime.

The 25-year-old had no previous conviction, as was pointed out in his social enquiry report.

Whitely, despite being convicted, is also maintaining his innocence, and is insisting that the witnesses are telling lies on him.

“The social enquiry report goes on to indicate that his mother was quite distressed to hear about his involvement in a gang, but she said that he had not been living with her for some time, so she does not have much information about the persons with whom he associates,” Sykes revealed.

The residents of Jones Avenue suggested that Whitely was not a source of trouble in the community, and said they were “surprised” to hear of his gang affiliation, as they saw no evidence of it, although they could not say what his behaviour was like after he left their presence in Jones Avenue.

In the final analysis, Sykes sentenced Whitely to seven years and six months in prison for being a member of the gang, and eight years and six months for facilitating murder.

Both sentences are to run consecutively, so he will serve a total of 16 more years in prison.

Meanwhile, Dylan McLean was spared consecutive sentences after Sykes indicated that there was no evidence to suggest that he actually killed Jermaine Bryan and his girlfriend, Cedella Walder, in ‘Fisheries’ or ‘New Nursery’ on September 9, 2017, or destroyed their house in an arson attack.

Sykes said it was reported that McLean was armed with a firearm and present at the church where the meeting was held to organise the double murder and arson attack.

However, Sykes said there was no evidence that he actually participated in shooting the couple or setting the house on fire, but he was present at its organisation.

Nevertheless, Sykes said it was a serious offence because McLean lent himself to the criminal organisation which had violence as its intended purpose on that night in question.

For being a member of a criminal organisation, McLean was sentenced to six years and three months in prison, while he was sentenced to seven years and three months each for facilitating the double murder of the couple and the arson attack on their dwelling house.

The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning that McLean will serve seven years and three months more in prison.

In the meantime, Sykes had intended to sentence Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie, a St Thomas pastor, for being a member of a criminal organisation, on Monday afternoon, but the proceedings were halted after he experienced technological problems with the computer that was assisting him in delivering the sentences.

Before the adjournment, Sykes said Christie was not an incidental or casual member of the gang.

He said she was an integral part of the criminal organisation, and she had to be viewed from that perspective.

For example, Sykes said the cell phone conversations which were secretly recorded by one of the gangster-turned-state-witnesses showed that Christie was loyal to Bryan, and she defended him against any opposition in the gang.

The sentencing continues on Tuesday.