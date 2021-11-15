Four more men, including one in prison, charged with quadruple murder | Loop Jamaica

Four more men, including a convicted shooter serving a long sentence in prison, were last week charged with the execution-style killing of four family members in Havannah Heights, Denbigh, Clarendon in September of this year.

Deryck Azan, Dane Anderson, Clifton Wilson and Raheem Kennedy have been charged with four counts of murder in relation to the killings of 25-year-old Sherona Whyte and her sister, 32-year-old Tashana Whyte; the sisters’ nephew, 19-year-old Luke Newman; and another relative, 27-year-old Michael Solomon.

The four died in an early morning gun attack at their home on Sunday, September 12.

It was reported that about 12:10 am, the four family members were at home in Havannah Heights when armed men gained access to the house and opened gunfire at them.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, the victims were taken to the hospital, where they were all pronounced dead.

Two men, 38-year-old Oral Richards, alias ‘Creamy’, and 24-year-old Andre Bennett, otherwise called ‘Hamma’, both of Cherry Tree Lane, Four Paths in Clarendon, last month pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and one count of illegal possession of firearm stemming from the quadruple murder.

They were each sentenced to spend a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

The four new accused were scheduled to appear in the Home Circuit Court via video link on Friday.

But Anderson, Wilson and Kennedy, who are all in custody, reportedly did not wish to appear in court via video link.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until later this month.

In relation to Azan, he is already incarcerated after being sentenced in October 2014 to 35 years in prison for shooting with intent, 15 years for illegal possession of firearm and 10 years for illegal possession of ammunition.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

The conviction and subsequent sentence stemmed from an incident in which Azan fired shots at a police team in Manchester in 2012.

In July last year, the Court of Appeal set aside the 35-year sentence for shooting with intent, substituting it with one for 17 years.

With the sentences to run concurrently, Azan is to spend a total of 17 years in jail for the convictions.