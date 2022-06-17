Four more suspects now charged in 50M Cybercrime scheme | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Four more suspects now charged in 50M Cybercrime scheme
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

55 minutes ago

Four additional people held by local authorities in a $500m cybercrime scheme have now been charged.

Two unemployed women, both of a Caladium Crescent, Kingston 11 address are among those charged; they are 48-year-old Sophia Dobson and 28-year-old Racquel Morrison.

The two men charged are Jahsean Brown, an unemployed 23-year-old of a Penwood Crescent address and Everald McKenzie, a 25-year-old warehouse supervisor of a Waltham Avenue address.

The other suspect is in police custody awaiting legal representation.

The accused were held in a joint operation led by the Financial Investigations Division (FID), officers attached to the Constabulary Financial Unit (CFU), and members of the Counter-Terrorism & Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC) and members of the St Andrew South Police Division.

They are each charged with various counts of:

Engaging in a transaction involving criminal property, contrary to section 92 (1) (a) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.Facilitating a transaction involving criminal property, contrary to section 92 (2) of the Proceeds of Crime ActSimple larceny, contrary to section 5 of the Larceny ActUnauthorized access to computer data, contrary to section 3 (1) of the Cybercrimes ActConspiracy to defraud, contrary to common law

Meanwhile, three other beneficiaries from the scheme were similarly charged in May 2022. Currently before the Courts are:

Stashanie Smellie, a 35-year-old cashier of a Sarah Street, Kingston 4 address. Kehoe Hibbert, a 42-year-old unemployed woman of a Myrie Avenue, Kingston address.Timera Whyte, a 25-year-old unemployed woman of a Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 address.

