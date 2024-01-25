Four of seven St Mary escapees now recaptured Loop Jamaica

Law enforcers from the Divisional Intelligence Unit (DIU) in collaboration with personnel from the St Mary Police Division have recaptured a fourth prisoner from seven who escaped from the Oracabessa police lock-up in the parish on December 21, 2023.

The latest of the escapees to be caught has been identified as 25-year-old Jahmala Vernon, a construction worker of Boscobel, St Mary, who had been detained for robbery. He was handed over to the St Ann’s Bay police by a relative on Thursday, January 25.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has applauded the efforts of family members and other residents who assisted in the peaceful recapture of the four escapees so far.

The third of the escapees to have been recaptured was 26-year-old Lashawn Davidson, otherwise called ‘Yeng’, a labourer of Jacks River in St Mary. Davidson, who was charged with shooting with intent, was recaptured on January 23 in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 6pm, a team conducted an intelligence-led operation in the area. Covert infiltration led to Davidson being accosted and taken into custody.

He was transported to St Mary, where additional charges of malicious destruction of property and escaping custody were laid against him.

“This cooperation from the public is a testament to the community’s commitment to justice and public safety. The JCF continues its efforts to apprehend the remaining escapees, and urge anyone with information to come forward,” stated Assistant Commissioner Calvin Allen, head of the Area 2 Police network.

The hunt continues for the remaining escapees;

* Twenty-two-year-old Phillip Williams of Belfield, St Mary, who was charged with shooting with intent.

* Twenty-one-year-old Nolando Akenson of Pimento Walk, St Ann and Boscobel, St Mary, who was charged with robbery.

* Twenty-eight-year-old Gaveen Hurd of Stony Hill, St Andrew and Enfield, St Mary, who was charged with murder.

Allen reminded the public that it is an offence to harbour fugitives, and said the police will remain relentless in their efforts to apprehend the other prisoners.

He also assured the public that all information will be treated confidentially, and will be thoroughly investigated to ensure that all the escapees are re-captured to maintain public safety.