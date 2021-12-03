Four senior citizens die from COVID on Thursday; 65 new cases | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, four COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,406.

The deceased are a 61-year-old male and an 85-year-old female, both from Kingston and St Andrew; a 64-year-old male from St Catherine; and an 85-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

There were 45 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,747.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,369.

Notably, the island recorded a 6.2 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 37 are females and 28 are females, with ages ranging from four days to 84 years.

The case count was made up of St Ann (18), Kingston and St Andrew (16), St Catherine (12), St James (eight), Manchester (four), Trelawny (two), St Thomas (one), Hanover (one), St Elizabeth (one), Clarendon (one), and St Mary (one).

There are 30 moderately ill patients, 15 severely ill patients and eight critically ill patients among 643 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 130 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.