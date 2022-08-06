Four shot, 2 fatally, at party in Manchester Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigation Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two men and the injury of another man and a woman by unknown assailants in Manchester.

The victims have been identified as 34-year-old Adrian Nation otherwise called ‘Blue’, a chef of 14th Street, Greenvale, Manchester, and a man known as Lloyd Levy.

Reports are that at about 8:05 .m., a group of people were at a party when they were pounced upon by gunmen traveling in a motor car who opened fire hitting them.

The police were alerted and all four people were taken to the hospital where Nation and Levy were pronounced dead and the others were admitted for treatment.