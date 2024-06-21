Four shot and injured in Clarendon drive-by attack

Police have stepped up their search for gunmen who shot and injured four people in Clarendon.

The attack took place in the community of Slim Lane, in Curatoe Hill on Wednesday.

Reports are that a group of persons were gathered at a shop when a white Nissan Tiida motorcar, with several men aboard was driven to the location.

Two men alighted the vehicle and began firing on the group. The criminals then fled the area.

Four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital for treatment.

One of them is said to be in serious condition.