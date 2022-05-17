Four shot, one fatally, at funeral service in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

One woman was shot dead and three other persons injured following an attack by gunmen in St Catherine.

Reports are that members of a family held a Thanksgiving service for a loved one in Kingston and then proceeded to the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine where the deceased was to be buried when gunshots were heard.

Sources report that at the end of the shooting four people were found injured.

They were rushed to hospital where one woman from the group was pronounced dead and the other injured persons admitted.