Four shot, one fatally, at funeral service in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Four shot, one fatally, at funeral service in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

tTech Limited continues thrust to support girls in ICT project

JN Foundation awards $8.3 million to implement 7 community projects

Four shot, one fatally, at funeral service in St Catherine

Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1, title race goes to the wire

Jamaica Producers revenues up 26% in March quarter

JPL: Tivoli Gardens move into playoff spot

Remote Work programmes in the Caribbean and internationally

Tension high following another murder in downtown Kingston

Two shot, one fatally on Hagley Park Road

Tuesday May 17

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Scene of shooting at Meadowrest where four people were shot one fatally

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

One woman was shot dead and three other persons injured following an attack by gunmen in St Catherine.

Reports are that members of a family held a Thanksgiving service for a loved one in Kingston and then proceeded to the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine where the deceased was to be buried when gunshots were heard.

Sources report that at the end of the shooting four people were found injured.

They were rushed to hospital where one woman from the group was pronounced dead and the other injured persons admitted.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

Our Endz

tTech Limited continues thrust to support girls in ICT project

Our Endz

JN Foundation awards $8.3 million to implement 7 community projects

More From

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown, hubby expecting baby number two

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown is expecting her second child with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via a post on Instagram on Sunday, which

Jamaica News

See also

WATCH: PNP marches on Finance Ministry over soaring fuel prices…

Opposition Leader and President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Holding, led a team of party bigwigs and supporters to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service at National Heroes Circ

Jamaica News

Bar owner survives vicious machete attack in Hanover

Alleged aggressor charged with wounding with intent

Jamaica News

Street in Jamaica renamed in honour of Indian social reformer

Flurry of activities on day two of President Ram Nath Kovind’s State visit

Jamaica News

Brother and sister killed within hours in Linstead, St Catherine

Two siblings were shot dead hours apart in Linstead, St Catherine on Friday, sending shockwaves throughout the town that has become particularly violent since the start of the year.
The deceas

Sport

Shanieka Ricketts, the only Jamaican winner at Doha Diamond League

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson had to settle for second place in the women’s 200m

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols