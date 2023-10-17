Four shot, one fatally, in Greenwich Town Loop Jamaica

Four people were shot on Tuesday evening on Eighth Street in Greenwich Town, Kingston. One of them, an elderly woman, has died.

The others were rushed to hospital, however, according to people on the ground, another of the injured person is feared dead.

Men alighted from a motor vehicle in the vicinity of a soldier checkpoint in the area about 5pm and opened gunfire at an individual. The person ran, and the men gave chase.

During the attack, the four people were shot. However, the police do not believe those shot were the intended target.

The elderly woman was reportedly sitting on a bucket when she was shot on Tuesday evening.

Watch as head of the St Andrew South Police, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, gives details.