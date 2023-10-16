Four shot, three fatally, during drive by attack in East Kingston Loop Jamaica

Four people were shot, three fatally, by gunmen during a drive-by attack in a section of East Kingston on Monday.
Reports are that at about 11:30am, a group of residents were gathered along a road in the Dunkirk section of the area when heavily armed men drove up and opened fire.
The men then escaped.
An alarm was raised and during a search of the area, four wounded people were found.
They were rushed to the hospital where three of them succumbed.
The police have since launched a search for the criminals.