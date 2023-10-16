Four shot, three fatally, during drive by attack in East Kingston Loop Jamaica

Four shot, three fatally, during drive by attack in East Kingston Loop Jamaica
Three feared dead as gunmen stage drive-by attack

Four people were shot, three fatally, by gunmen during a drive-by attack in a section of East Kingston on Monday.

Reports are that at about 11:30am, a group of residents were gathered along a road in the Dunkirk section of the area when heavily armed men drove up and opened fire.

The men then escaped.

An alarm was raised and during a search of the area, four wounded people were found.

They were rushed to the hospital where three of them succumbed.

The police have since launched a search for the criminals.

